Pakistan condemns suicide car bomb Attack in Helmand, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous suicide car bomb attack outside a stadium in Helmand Province when people were leaving the stadium after watching a wrestling match on Friday.

“We are grieved at the loss of precious and innocent lives in this brutal act of terrorism”, said a Foreign Office statement issued here on Saturday.

“We express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief and sorrow.

