Pakistan condemns Indian attempts to bring demographic changes in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Pakistan on Sunday categorically said any attempt to bring about demographic changes in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was a blatant violation of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“We understand that the Supreme Court of India is due to deliberate, shortly, on the petitions calling for scrapping of Article 35A of the Indian Constitution. Pakistan condemns any such attempts as these are clearly aimed at bringing about demographic changes in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.