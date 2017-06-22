Pakistan condemns bomb blast in Helmand

ISLAMABAD, June 22, (APP): Pakistan strongly condemned the car bomb explosion close to the Kabul Bank branch in Lashkargah city (Helmand province) of Afghanistan earlier Thursday, resulting in the loss of many innocent lives and injuries to many more.

According to a foreign office statement, issued here, the people and

government of Pakistan extended their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families.

“While reiterating condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and

manifestations, we pray for early recovery of the injured. We firmly stand with our Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish.”