Pakistan condemns ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile attacks on
Saudi Arabia that took place on March 25.

Pakistan commends the Government of Saudi Arabia for destroying the missiles
and limiting the casualties, said a statement issued by Foreign Office here.

It said government and people of Pakistan reiterate their full support and solidarity
with the leadership and the government and people of Saudi Arabia against any
threats to its territorial integrity and against the Haramain Sharifain.

