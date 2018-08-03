Pakistan condemns attack at mosque in Afghan city

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP):Pakistan strongly condemned the shooting and suicide attack during Friday prayer at a mosque in the city of Gardez, Paktia province of Afghanistan which caused the loss of over 20 precious lives and left many other worshipers injured.

“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said.

Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief, the spokesman added.