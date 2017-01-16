Pakistan condemns 3 Kashmiri youth’s killing

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan Monday strongly condemned killing of three more Kashmiri youth in Pahalgam area of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by the Indian occupation forces.

“Pakistan strongly condemns systematic and brutal killing of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in IOK and once again urges the UN, HR Organizations across the globe and International Community to act to stop bloodshed of Kashmiris by India,” Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release issued here said.

As a continued act of state terrorism, India was blatantly committing crimes against humanity in IOK against defenseless Kashmiris.

Since the current phase of uprising started in the wake of Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani’s extra-judicial killing on 8 July, 2016, hundreds of Kashmiris have been martyred.

Indian forces had mercilessly used lethal weapons with the intent to kill. They have deliberately used pellet gun shots injuring over 7,000 Kashmiris. The eye injuries caused by the pellet gun shots had blinded, completely or partially, over a thousand, including children.

The constant terrorist activities of the RSS and its affiliates in the IOK with the state’s backing, arbitrary arrests of thousands of Kashmiris with their fate remaining unknown, continued detention of Hurriyat leaders, disappearances and fake encounters, and blatant use of draconian laws to silence Kashmiris’ voice were highly deplorable and called for accountability of the perpetrators.

“It is a matter of great disappointment that India remains adamant in not allowing independent investigations into grave human rights violations in IOK as repeatedly called for by the UN Human Rights Commissioner, OIC, various countries’ legislative assembly members and civil society members,” the spokesperson added.

The international community should take steps to ensure independent investigations in the IOK without further delay.