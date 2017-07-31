Pakistan concerns over DPRK’s ballistic missile launch: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Pakistan expresses its concern over DPRK’s

launch of ballistic missile on 28 July 2017 and termed it as a contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions and undermine peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula as well as North East Asia.

A foreign office statement said, We continue to urge the DPRK to

comply with its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions and to refrain from actions that could lead to escalation of tensions in the region and beyond.

It said Pakistan underscores the importance of maintaining peace and

stability on the Korean Peninsula.

“We call on all relevant parties to pursue the path of dialogue and

diplomacy to reduce tensions and work towards achieving a comprehensive

solution”,it concluded.