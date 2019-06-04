KARACHI, Jun 04 (APP):Pakistani community living in France celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervor on Tuesday, said a communication received here.
The Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haque was said to
had offered Eid ul Fitr prayers with other members of Pakistani
community in the Embassy of Pakistan, located in Paris.
On the occasion special arrangements were made by the Embassy to
facilitate the community members offering Eid prayers along with their
families.
Prayers in particular were said to be made for the progress,
development and prosperity of Pakistan.
Later, the Ambassador Moin ul Haque met with the community members
and exchanged with them the Eid Greetings.
In his message on the occasion, he exhorted the community members
to share their happiness and joy with poor and less privileged.
