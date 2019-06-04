KARACHI, Jun 04 (APP):Pakistani community living in France celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervor on Tuesday, said a communication received here.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haque was said to

had offered Eid ul Fitr prayers with other members of Pakistani

community in the Embassy of Pakistan, located in Paris.

On the occasion special arrangements were made by the Embassy to

facilitate the community members offering Eid prayers along with their

families.

Prayers in particular were said to be made for the progress,

development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Later, the Ambassador Moin ul Haque met with the community members

and exchanged with them the Eid Greetings.

In his message on the occasion, he exhorted the community members

to share their happiness and joy with poor and less privileged.