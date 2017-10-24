Pakistan committed to principles, puposes enshrined in UN Charter: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Describing multilateral cooperation as cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy, President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the principles and purposes enshrined in the UN Charter.

“Pakistan has traditionally played an active and leading role at the UN in translating these principles and purposes into reality. This is clearly evidenced, inter alia, by Pakistan’s enviable contributions to UN Peacekeeping Missions,” he added.

“Pakistan joins the international community in celebrating the 72nd Anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. Since its inception, the UN has made commendable efforts to advance the cause of international peace, security, development and human rights,” the President said in his message on the occasion of UN Day (October 24).

He said Pakistan continues to figure prominently among the top troops contributing countries. “Ever since the inception of the United Nations, 172,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have helped maintain and build peace for thousands of people affected by conflicts around the world. Pakistan pays tributes to its 154 brave soldiers, who laid down their lives while serving under the blue flag,” he added.

The President said peaceful settlement of disputes and universal respect for human rights, including the right to self-determination, were among the cardinal principles of the UN Charter, adding, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute continues to remain an outstanding agenda item of the UN Security Council for nearly seven decades.

“I wish to call upon the UN Security Council to demonstrate the necessary political will to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” the President maintained.

He said the human rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had been systemically violated by India, particularly since July 2016. “Pakistan reiterates its call for deployment of an international fact-finding mission by the UN Human Rights Council in the Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he added.

The President said the world was witnessing rapid emergence of new challenges and threats in diverse areas, ranging from global peace and security to climate change, adding, sustainable development, fight against poverty, hunger and disease were also some of the challenges faced by the world community.

“The United Nations Day is an appropriate occasion for the international community to renew its commitment for providing full political support to strengthen the UN to help address future challenges. Pakistan, as always, stands ready to work with other member States to support the United Nations in this important task,” he added.