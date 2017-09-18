Pakistan committed to peace in region: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Monday said Pakistan was committed to peace in the region and

would not allow anybody to use its soil for terrorism.

Speaking to media persons here after attending a ceremony of Asia

Peace Festival organised by Pakistan National Council of Arts

(PNCA), he said, “Pakistan does not want that its land is used

against any other country, or any other country uses its land

against Pakistan.”

To a question, he said the government was working in

coordination with the Afghan government to promote regional peace.

In certain cases, he said condemned prisoners in jails were

used to defame Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan would lodge protest and use

diplomatic sources, if others committed terrorism against it.

He said only a strong economy would ensure a strong defence

for Pakistan.

Development and improved standard of living was not possible

without peace, stability and harmony, Ahsan said adding the world

had entered the information age and countries were competing for

economic ascendancy.

“If there is a conflict, then the development process gets

stalled in the country.”

He said Pakistan had defeated terrorism and now its economy,

sports activities and tourism were being revived.

To a question, the minister said the bye-elections in NA-120

in Lahore was a victory for democracy.

People voted for the agenda of development and not for those

who wanted to create chaos in the country, he stressed.

“In the past, the country was facing 20 hour long electricity

shortages. Now electricity is available 20 hours a day.”

He said people expressed confidence in the leadership of

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said PMLN had reservations about the way

elections were held in Lahore, adding he had sought report from the

institutions about the kidnapping of PMLN workers by anti-democratic

forces.

He congratulated the Pakistan Council of the Arts and

organisers of Asian Film Festival for arranging a film festival in

which thousands of films were presented for screening by film makers

of 30 countries.

The minister said Pakistan was on a path of recovery, contrary

to 2013, when Newsweek declared Pakistan as one of the most

dangerous counties, but now there was renewed optimism and energy.

“Pakistan is a peaceful and hospitable country,” he told the

audience comprising foreign delegates amid applause.

He said as a developing country, Pakistan needed to harness

its human and natural resources.

Pakistan needed to make speedy progress by avoiding conflict

and confrontation and by enhancing cooperation, he added.

He said the government would be giving a tax relief package to

filmmakers to promote the local film industry.

He said Pakistan would now be a new destination for film

makers. Actors and film makers were the agents of change, he

remarked.

He said the festival would bring people of Asia together and

would lead to new platforms to expand regional connectivity and

cooperation.

He said the future belonged to those who blended science with

arts and focused on innovation and creativity.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah highlighted the prominent

features of the Film Festival.