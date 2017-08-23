Pakistan committed to defeat terrorism and promote peace: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir
Wednesday said Pakistan is committed to working with international
community and regional partners to defeat terrorism and promote
peace and stability in South Asia.
He was speaking here at the upper house of Parliament in
response to clubbed Calling Attention and Adjournment Motion
notices about US President new strategy for South Asia and
Afghanistan and remarks about Pakistan.
The minister said Pakistan has taken note of President
Trump’s speech and it is disappointing that the United
States statement overlooked the tremendous counter terrorism
achievements of Pakistan as well as the immense scarifies rendered
by the whole nation during this struggle.
The Defence Minister said the government welcomed discussion
on this vital national security issue in the House of Federation.
He said Federal Cabinet has mandated the Prime Minister to take
up the issue at a National Security Committee meeting and
formulate a comprehensive policy response.
He said the collective wisdom of the House will also be
represented in the National Security Committee meeting.
Taking part in the discussion, the members strongly condemned
the US statement and said that the whole nation is united to
safeguard the motherland.
The members said the national interests should be kept on the
top while formulating the country’s foreign policy.
Senator Farhat Ullah Babar said that statement of Donald
Trump should not be taken lightly and Pakistan should improve
and strengthen its relations with China, Russia, Afghanistan and
Iran. He said that Parliament is seriously concerned with the
statement and no other country should intervene in our
internal affairs.
He said the defunct organization working with other names should
not be allowed to function here.
Senator Sehar Kamran said that US had endorsed its
failure in Afghanistan through this statement. She said Pakistan has
to face billions of dollars loss and nothing was done by US here
during the last 16 years.
“We are hosting millions of Afghan
refuges and even sacrificed our social fabric but US has failed
to ensure stability in Afghanistan,” she said adding that Pakistan
is on way to progress and it is unfair to isolate it.
Senator Sherry Rehman said that it is a dangerous statement
against the country which is successfully executing
war against terrorism. “We are not a country that has
distorted governance and given sanctuary to TTP offenders,”
she said adding that US should also review its policies which
bear no result during last 16 years.
PML-Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah said that Pakistan
will take appropriate steps to ensure its protection.
Leveling allegation against Pakistan is inappropriate when it
is at forefront in war against terrorism and no peace in
Afghanistan is possible without assistance of Pakistan, he added.
PPPP Senator Taj Haider said that it was a mistake to stand
with US imperialism for last 70 years because its establishment only
asks us for military duty. He demanded US to look into the
terrorism being done in Kashmir and Palestine.
ANP Senator Sitarar Ayaz said that democratic government
should strongly condemn statement of US President. She
welcomed the statement of China in favour of Pakistan and urged the
entire nation to stand united.
PTI Senator Shibli Faraz that statement of US President is
like a defeated person who cannot fight successfully against
terrorism. US wants us to fight its war, he said and demanded
the diversity in foreign policy of Pakistan by keeping national
interest on priority.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that US government has failed
in war against terrorism and 40 percent Afghanistan is under
control of Taliban. He said there is no military solution and
regional and diplomatic approach should be adopted to resolve it.
He said that Pakistan should take regional and
political initiative and to negotiate with China and
other friendly countries to take them on board. We should use
option of airlocks by banning our air space for it, he added.
PML-N Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said that there is need
to strengthen us economically. “I am not surprised over this
attitude of US because it is the country which is silent for
decades over violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir,”
she added.
Senator Lt. General (Retd) Abdul Qayume said that United State is imposing its policy failure on Pakistan as US remained unsuccessful in
Afghanistan.
He said that America must learn from lessons of history and avoid use
of brute force to solve an intricate political issue and regional
approach involving all stakeholders including Afghan Taliban is
recommended.
He said we reject the policy of Victimizing Pakistan for US own
failures and Afghan government incompetence.
US policy pertaining to South Asia without mentioning a word about
thorny issue of Kashmir where worst human rights violations are being
committed is incomprehensible, he added.
Senator Mohsin Aziz said that United State wanted to weaken the economy of Pakistan adding that now all political parties and whole nation
should be united and stand with government.
Senator Tahir Hussain Mashaddi said America was defeated
whereever it started war including Syria, Vietnam, Iraq and
Afghanistan.
He said people of Pakistan are behind the government like
a sold rock in this situation after the statement of the US President
Senator Nehyal Hashmi said President Trump threatened the state of
Pakistan and we strongly condemned his statement.
He said America and India have also problem with China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) and they do not want to see flourish it in
Pakistan adding that size of American Embassy should be reduced.
Senator Saeed ul Hassan Mandokhail said we should not
give importance to the statement of the American President adding that
he would not go to America for treatment after Trump’s statement.
Senator Usman Khan Kakar said that Parliament should be
strengthened as it is only solution of all problems.
Leader of the Opposition Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said India
is fully involved in Afghanistan and doing its activities there.
He said it was the responsibility of the government to
restore the supremacy of the Parliament adding that foreign offices
should have been called the American Ambassador and record protest
against the statement of the President Trump.