Pakistan co-hosts Int’l Nowrauz Festival at UNESCO Headquarter

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): An impressive and colourful ceremony to celebrate International Nowrouz Festival was held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on Monday.

The event was co-hosted by Pakistan alongwith other regional countries from South Asia and Central Asia, according to a message received here from Paris.

Regional folk performance and cuisines reflecting the rich social and cultural diversity of the Nowrouz sharing countries was presented during the event.

Nowrouz has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and its celebrations promote values of reconciliation, good neighborliness, cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.