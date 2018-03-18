Pakistan closest political, cultural, military ally of China: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, March 18 (APP):Pakistan is the closest political, cultural, military and economic ally of China and the all weathers friendship between the two countries was a unique model for other countries to learn.

This was stated b eminent Chinese Scholar and Executive Dean of Tsinghua School of Journalism and Director of Tsinghua Pakistan Culture and Communication Center, Prof. Li Xi Guang in an exclusive interview with APP here on Sunday.

“Both the countries, with their cultural corridor, can present a model of our shared tradition, history and values to the entire world,” he added.

Prof Li who led an expedition of 20 students from Kashgar to Islamabad via Gilgit in 2015, opined that cultural corridor was more important than the economic corridor and both the countries must work on spiritual and physical aspects during their cooperation.

He commented that if a mind was filled with only money, big houses then the greed would grow bigger. Hence, spirituality was equally important which was essential for the peace of mind.

The Chinese scholar pointed out that many things were common among the people of two countries, adding, “We are working to introduce a common food acceptable for Muslims and Chinese working along the route. I and my research team are writing a book about the unity of civilizations against the clash of civilizations.”

Criticizing the Western media for always talking about the clash of the civilizations, he said, actually, it was worried about the unity of Islam and Confucianism.

“The Western media looks at Islam in terms of violence and terrorism by portraying its negative image. But this is not the truth,” he added.

Reposing complete confidence into the measures taken by the Pakistan government for the security of Chinese working on various development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in different parts of Pakistan, he said, not a single Chinese citizen working in any CPEC project was killed.

He said that the two Chinese citizens killed in Quetta by terrorists last year were working for a South Korean Christian missionary organization.

He remarked that robberies, burglaries, and murders could take place everywhere in the world and pointed out that more Chinese were killed in the USA every year than Pakistan.

Prof. Li also lamented the Indian media for spreading rumours about the security of Chinese citizens, particularly in Balochistan province.

Responding to a question regarding progress on the projects being completed under CPEC framework, he expressed his complete satisfaction and said that Pakistan and its people were lucky to have a friend like China.

He said that when China started its reconstruction in 1949, it was a very difficult time of the country as China was forced to send the army join the Korean War in 1950 because the American invasion army came to Chinese border and bombed China.

As a result, the reconstruction process was delayed for three years. But in Pakistan, a number of power stations were completed taking the country out of electricity load-shedding and it had put positive impacts of the daily life of the people.

He, however, said that media needed to highlight the progress on the CPEC projects in a more positive and appropriate way.

Prof. Li opined that infrastructure projects need good planning from the top and continuity of policies.

On the equal distribution of the Chinese economic support, he said that it could not be divided equally like a piece of birthday cake. Rather, projects were prioritized in accordance with the requirement of different areas.

While commenting on China’s mediatory role it recently played to resolve different regional conflicts, he said that while addressing Pakistan’s Parliament during his visit in 2014 Chinese President Xi Jinping had suggested using Asian values to find a solution of the Asian problems.

He said that China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan were neighbouring countries and the three Asian countries jointly could find a solution of Afghan issue and bring about lasting peace and stability in the war-torn country.

The renowned scholar said that the US troops were in Afghanistan for around 17 years for building the new Afghanistan. But, Afghanistan has one of the worst illiteracy rate, life expectancy, and unemployment.

He said that the US and other 50 allies countries poured billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of troops into Afghanistan in the name of fighting terrorism, but still the country was the largest shelter of terrorists including IS and Daesh.

“It is a total failure of the American governance in Afghanistan. The current situation in Afghanistan reflects a total failure of the US-led World Order,” he added.

To a question, he said, China had been trying to open its door to the United States and the West since 1949. But US and its Western allies had a containment policy against China until 1971 when Pakistan helped China to open the close-shut door of the West.

He, however, said that despite their boycott before the West open its door to China, China had become an industrial giant and drastically cut down poverty and improved its education and health sector.

He opined that the western media always exaggerated to make issues. Today, the biggest problem is extremists and extremism. “We need peace in Iraq, Syria, and Libya which comes only from unity.”

In his remarks on the NPC and CPPCC sessions, he said that the Chinese political system was different from western style political system wherein the leadership was elected totally on merit.

On the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its opposition of the CPEC by Indian leadership, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to enjoy a high opinion poll by using nationalism in the issue of CPEC and Kashmir and also wanted to take advantage of the US, Japan and Australian stand against China for their self-interest.

He advised Indian leadership to stop opposition of the BRI and become part of the Initiative along with China and Pakistan for the social well-being of the people and development of the whole region.