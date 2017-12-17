Pakistan clinch silver medal in Asian Netball C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Pakistan sealed a silver medal in the Asian Men’s Netball Championship 2017 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday.

In the final match, India beat Pakistan by 51-50 goals and secured 1st position, while Pakistan got silver medal in the mega event, a press release said.

Pakistan dominated in the first three quarters by scoring, 13-11(1st Quarter), 25-23 (2nd Quarter), 40-36 (3rd Quarter) and finish the last quarter by 51-50 goals in favor of India.

In the 3rd position match, Singapore defeated hosts Malaysia by 50-48 goals and secured 3rd position.

Pakistan Netball team will arrive on Monday at Karachi.

Chairman of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Zafar Iqbal Awan, President of PNF Mudassar Arain and Secretary of PNF Muhammad Riaz congratulated Pakistani team for winning the silver medal in the championship.