Pakistan Citizens Portal enters category of seven best applications at Google Play Store

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):With 737,000 people getting themselves registered so far and more registrations continuing, Pakistan Citizens Portal has entered the category of seven best applications at Google Play Store.

Pakistan Citizens Portal, being searched by the people from across the globe, has also been recorded at number seven in terms of productivity, a brief statement issued by the PM Media Office here on Monday said.

The application has secured 22,983 stars from the people approaching the portal, it added.