Pakistan, China vow to strengthen bilateral ties in multiple spheres

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Pakistan and China have vowed to further strengthen and enhance bilateral cooperation in all mutually relevant areas, expressing satisfaction over the current level of cooperation between the two countries.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the 3rd Round of Maritime Dialogue between Pakistan and China held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad led the Pakistani delegation while Director General Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wu Jianghao led the Chinese side.

Both sides held comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China including the evaluation of Pakistan-China existing maritime cooperation, bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two Navies, cooperation in fisheries sector, maritime security, and science and technology cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to further deepen practical cooperation in relevant areas for the benefit of the two countries.

Both the countries expressed their commitment to further improve cooperation in matters of regional and international significance.