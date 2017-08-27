Pakistan, China to set up vocational training institute at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The Ministry of Ports and Shipping
will establish Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute
at Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project
in a bid to produce skilled manpower for the deep-sea port.
“The institute will help fulfil technical and skilled manpower
requirements of the port after the development of industrial
projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone
and other industrial and port-related projects,” officials in the
ports and shipping ministry told APP.
The institute will comprise a main building, which will have
two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria,
hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging
facility.
IPPR, a Chinese company, had already visited Gwadar to review
the design and feasibility of setting up the vocational training
institute, officials said, adding, “a feasibility agreement is ready
for signing after which the Chinese government will provide a grant
and select a construction company for execution of the project”.
