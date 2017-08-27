Pakistan, China to set up vocational training institute at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The Ministry of Ports and Shipping

will establish Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute

at Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project

in a bid to produce skilled manpower for the deep-sea port.

“The institute will help fulfil technical and skilled manpower

requirements of the port after the development of industrial

projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone

and other industrial and port-related projects,” officials in the

ports and shipping ministry told APP.

The institute will comprise a main building, which will have

two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria,

hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging

facility.

IPPR, a Chinese company, had already visited Gwadar to review

the design and feasibility of setting up the vocational training

institute, officials said, adding, “a feasibility agreement is ready

for signing after which the Chinese government will provide a grant

and select a construction company for execution of the project”.