Pakistan, China to jointly thwart conspiracies against CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that Pakistan and China would work together to foil conspiracies being hatched against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed these views during a meeting with a Chinese Security delegation here, said a press release.

The issues related to promoting Pak-China security cooperation and ensuring safety of the workforce deployed on CPEC projects came under discussion in the meeting. They agreed to further promote the cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad Police, besides in the public security sector between the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC had a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development achieved during the last three years, adding “with the completion of CPEC projects, Pakistan-China relations will get further strength.“

He said deployment of Chinese workers in Pakistan on CPEC projects was a matter of pride for Pakistan. Foolproof security cover is being provided to the workforce as a special security force has been set up for the purpose, he added.

The minister said the two countries would work in unison to secure the western border, adding, economic benefits of the CPEC were equal for Pakistan and China.