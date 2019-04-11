BEIJING, April 11 (APP):Pakistan and China, under the current situation, should strengthen strategic communication to maintain regional stability and prosperity,” Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee said.

In his meeting with Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua held here, Yang said that the two sides should implement the important consensus of the two countries’ leaders, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, expand pragmatic cooperation in various fields and jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to Chinese media here on Thursday.

Tahmina Janjua said Pakistan appreciates China’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and development.

The Pakistani side is willing to work with China to accelerate the construction of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations, she added.

The foreign secretary led a delegation at the first meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) International Cooperation Coordination Working Group held in the Chinese capital.