Pakistan, China share common vision of peaceful neighbourhood: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said Pakistan and China share the vision of a peaceful neighbourhood and would continue to work together for the development and progress of the both Nations.

Talking to Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou who led a delegation here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister expressed resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-China strategic cooperation.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between Pakistan and China on all issues of bilateral importance including high-level interactions, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade, security and situation in the region and Afghanistan.

He noted that projects related to CPEC, energy and infrastructure were progressing smoothly and attaining timely completion.

He emphasized the need to further intensify cooperation on other CPEC-related projects including human development and livelihood, education and health. so that the benefits of CPEC could trickle down to the common man.

The Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister, who is visiting Pakistan for the eighth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, conveyed Prime Minister Abbasi the best regards of Premier Li.

He appreciated Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues and thanked the Prime Minister for his letter of congratulations to the Chinese leadership on the success of 19th CPC Congress.

Prime Minister Abbasi said stated that China was Pakistan’s Iron Brother and thanked the Assistant Foreign Minister for the message from Premier Li.