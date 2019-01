ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Pakistan and China on Friday reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in oil and gas exploration sector for meeting ever-growing energy needs of the former.

During a meeting between Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan here, both sides agreed to make the joint working group on oil and gas a more vibrant body, a Petroleum Division press release said.