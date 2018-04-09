Pakistan, China ink MoU on gas pipeline, refinery

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Li Yanming, Vice President of Power China Limited witnessed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) of Pakistan and Power China for laying of North-South Gas Pipeline at Sanya (China) on Monday.

“The pipeline would serve as a secure and continuous supply of affordable gas in areas currently showing increased demand for power generation and industrial use,” a press release issued issued from the PM Office said.

The Prime Minister is in China to attend the Boao Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister also witnessed signing of another MoU between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Power China for construction of up-country deep conversion oil refinery and laying of crude oil pipeline. This project will help in reducing costs of petroleum products currently being transported via road from refineries in southern parts and also ensure uninterrupted supply.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior officials were present on the occasion.