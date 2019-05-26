ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Pakistan and China Sunday signed five documents of cooperation on different projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to further enhance bilateral engagement in multiple spheres.

The signing ceremony was held here during the three-day visit of Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, who arrived earlier in the day along with a high level delegation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chinese Vice President witnessed the signing ceremony also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and members of the Chinese delegation.

Both the countries signed a Framework Agreement on Agricultural Cooperation signed by Chinese Vice Minister Zhang Taolin and Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai.

A memorandum was signed on the “Requirements of FMD free zone where vaccination is practiced between General Administration of the Customs of China and Animal Quarantine Department of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan.” Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing and Dr Hashim Popalzai signed the document.

The two sides also signed China Pakistan Economic Cooperation Agreement signed by Chinese Vice Minister Deng Boqing and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed.

Chinese Vice Minister Deng Boqing and Secretary EAD also signed a Letter of Exchange for Disaster Relief Goods between the two countries.

The two friendly countries also inked agreement between CMEC and Government of Balochistan and Lasbela University in Modern Agriculture Comprehensive Development in Lasbela. The document was signed by Vice President of CMEC from China and Vice Chancellor Lasbela University Professor Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch and PS to Governor Balochsitan.