Pakistan, China enter into new era of strategic partnership: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and China had entered  into a new era of strategic partnership which would go a long way in economic and social  development of the region as both countries were time-tested iron friends.
He expressed these views while talking to Gao Yunlong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese
People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) here at Parliament House on
Thursday.