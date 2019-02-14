Pakistan, China enter into new era of strategic partnership: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and China had entered into a new era of strategic partnership which would go a long way in economic and social development of the region as both countries were time-tested iron friends.

He expressed these views while talking to Gao Yunlong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese

People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) here at Parliament House on

Thursday.