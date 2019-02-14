ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and China had entered into a new era of strategic partnership which would go a long way in economic and social development of the region as both countries were time-tested iron friends.
He expressed these views while talking to Gao Yunlong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese
People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) here at Parliament House on
Thursday.
Pakistan, China enter into new era of strategic partnership: Sanjrani
ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and China had entered into a new era of strategic partnership which would go a long way in economic and social development of the region as both countries were time-tested iron friends.