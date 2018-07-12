Pakistan, China discuss progress on railways project under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):A delegation of Chinese consortium in terms of Framework

Agreement called on Chairman, Ministry of

Railways, Muhammad Javed Anwar here on Thursday and discussed

progress on ML-I (Karachi-Peshawar) project.

The Chairman highlighted importance of ML-I project and

informed that it is an Early Harvest and a strategic project of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The feasibility study of a preliminary design of Phase-I

of the Project has been completed and is in final stages of review

process so that next steps of project implementation could be

initiated on priority.

Both sides also discussed areas of cooperation in railways sector.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Sun, Head of Pakistan Mission

of CREC and Mazhar Ali Shah, Director General Planning.