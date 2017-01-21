Pakistan, China decide to include new projects in CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Joint Co ordination Committee

(JCC) has agreed, in principle, to include Keti Bunder Sea Port Development project as well as Naukuridi Mashkhel Panjgur road project (which would connect with M 8 & N 85) in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor portfolio.

Sources said that according to the minutes of December 29,

2016 JCC meeting, Pakistan and China have decided to include new projects in the CPEC portfolio and instructions have been issued to the Joint Working Group (JWG) on transport to work out proposals on the implementation of these projects after further studies and consultations, a private TV channel reported on Saturday.

The JCC meeting co chaired by Wang Xiaotao, Vice Chairman of

National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) China and Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the progress on consultations between the transport authorities of the two countries reflected in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Highway Engineering Co operation.

On the agenda of disaster Prevention and Mitigation and

Emergency Response, the two sides agreed in principle to include the Early Warning System Strengthening and Enhancement Project in the CPEC; and JCC reportedly noted that bilateral co operation in this area will respond to the challenges of climate change and safeguard infrastructure developed under the CPEC.

The meeting also noted that CPEC presents a unique

opportunity to integrate with regional economies and become a hub for trade and manufacturing with the Gwadar Port developed as an international free port.

The way forward for matured projects Karakoram Highway

from Thakot to Raikot N 35 remaining portion (136 Km), Khuzdar to Basima Road N 30 (110km) and upgradation of Dera Ismail Khan to Zhob, N 50 Phase I (210 km) was discussed.

The JCC, sources further said, urged the Pakistani side pay

close attention to proper maintenance of KKH Phase I so as to ensure safe and smooth transport along CPEC.

The JCC noted the completion of Gwadar Sorab 650 KM section

to operationalize western route, speedy progress on D.I. Khan Hakla (285 Km) section by Pakistani side as well as successful shipment of Chinese cargo from Gwadar Port through western route.

Pakistan and China also agreed during the meeting to

initiate preparatory work including joint technical and commercial

feasibility study for expansion of existing multi purpose terminal

including breakwater and capital dredging of Gwadar Port and East

Bay Expressway II.

The JCC agreed, in principle, to the proposal of Pakistani

side for inclusion of Rail based Mass Transit Systems in

provincial headquarters as a component of CPEC.

The JCC instructed the transport JWG to, on the basis of

further studies and consultations, work out proposals on the

implementation of Karachi Circular Railway, greater Peshawar

Region Mass Transit System and Quetta Mass Transit System.

The signing of preliminary agreement on Quetta Mass Transit

System was welcomed by the JCC as well as preliminary work including a feasibility study done by the province of Sindh for Karachi Circular Railway project which provides a basis for preparatory work on the project.

The Pakistani side proposed the inclusion of rail based mass

transit projects under CPEC including Lahore Orange Line, Metro Mass Transit Project and agreed to grant exemption from imposition of federal taxes and duties on a uniform basis for mass transit projects.

