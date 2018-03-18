Pakistan, China closest political, cultural, military allies: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, March 18 (APP):Pakistan is the closest political, cultural, military and economic ally of China and the all weathers friendship

between the two countries is a unique model for other countries to learn.

This was stated b eminent Chinese Scholar and Executive Dean of Tsinghua School of Journalism and

Director of Tsinghua Pakistan Culture and Communication Center, Prof. Li Xi Guang in an exclusive

interview with APP here on Sunday.

“Both the countries, with their cultural corridor, can present a model of our shared tradition, history and

values to the entire world,” he added.

Prof Li who led an expedition of 20 students from Kashgar to Islamabad via Gilgit in 2015, opined

that cultural corridor was more important than the economic corridor and both the countries must work

on spiritual and physical aspects during their cooperation.

He commented that if a mind was filled with only money and big houses, then the greed would grow

bigger. Hence, spirituality was equally important which was essential for the peace of mind.

The Chinese scholar pointed out that many things were common among the people of two

countries, adding, “We are working to introduce a common food acceptable for Muslims and

Chinese working along the route. I and my research team are writing a book about the unity

of civilizations against the clash of civilizations.”

Criticizing the Western media for always talking about the clash of the civilizations, he said,

actually, it was worried about the unity of Islam and Confucianism.

“The Western media looks at Islam in terms of violence and terrorism by portraying its negative

image. But this is not the truth,” he added.

Reposing complete confidence into the measures taken by the Pakistan government for the security

of Chinese working on various development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) in different parts of Pakistan, he said, not a single Chinese citizen working in any CPEC

project was killed.

He said two Chinese citizens killed in Quetta by terrorists last year were working for a South Korean

Christian missionary organization.

He remarked that robberies, burglaries, and murders could take place everywhere in the world and

pointed out that more Chinese were killed in the USA every year than Pakistan.

Prof. Li also lamented the Indian media for spreading rumours about the security of Chinese

citizens, particularly in Balochistan province.

Responding to a question regarding progress on the projects being completed under CPEC

framework, he expressed his complete satisfaction and said that Pakistan and its people

were lucky to have a friend like China.

He said that when China started its reconstruction in 1949, it was a very difficult time of the

country as China was forced to send the army join the Korean War in 1950 because the

American invasion army came to Chinese border and bombed China.

As a result, the reconstruction process was delayed for three years. But in Pakistan, a number

of power stations were completed taking the country out of electricity load-shedding and it had

put positive impacts of the daily life of the people.

He, however, said that media needed to highlight the progress on the CPEC projects in a more

positive and appropriate way.

Prof. Li opined that infrastructure projects need good planning from the top and continuity of

policies.

On the equal distribution of the Chinese economic support, he said that it could not be divided

equally like a piece of birthday cake. Rather, projects were prioritized in accordance with the

requirement of different areas.

Commenting on China’s mediatory role it recently played to resolve different regional conflicts,

he said that while addressing Pakistan’s Parliament during his visit in 2014 Chinese

President Xi Jinping had suggested using Asian values to find a solution of the Asian

problems.

He said that China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan were neighbouring countries and the three

Asian countries jointly could find a solution of Afghan issue and bring about lasting peace

and stability in the war-torn country.

The renowned scholar said that the US troops were in Afghanistan for around 17 years for

building the new Afghanistan. But, Afghanistan has one of the worst illiteracy rate, life

expectancy, and unemployment.

He said that the US and other 50 allies countries poured billions of dollars and hundreds

of thousands of troops into Afghanistan in the name of fighting terrorism, but still the

country was the largest shelter of terrorists including IS and Daish.

“It is a total failure of the American governance in Afghanistan. The current situation

in Afghanistan reflects a total failure of the US-led World Order,” he added.

To a question, he said, China had been trying to open its door to the United States and

the West since 1949. But the US and its Western allies had a containment policy against

China until 1971 when Pakistan helped China to open the close-shut door of the West.

He, however, said that despite their boycott before the West open its door to China,

China had become an industrial giant and drastically cut down poverty and improved

its education and health sector.

He opined that the western media always exaggerated to make issues. Today, the biggest

problem is extremists and extremism. “We need peace in Iraq, Syria, and Libya which comes

only from unity.”

In his remarks on the NPC and CPPCC sessions, he said that the Chinese political system

was different from western style political system wherein the leadership was elected totally

on merit.

On the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its opposition of the CPEC by Indian leadership,

he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to enjoy a high opinion poll by

using nationalism in the issue of CPEC and Kashmir and also wanted to take advantage

of the US, Japan and Australian stand against China for their self-interest.

He advised Indian leadership to stop opposition of the BRI and become part of the Initiative

along with China and Pakistan for the social well-being of the peoples and development of

the whole region.