Pakistan-Chengdu Economic & Trade Centre to be established

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (PCJCCI) has embraced a long-term collaboration with

Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, Halal Food Commission to establish Pakistan-Chengdu Economic Trade Center for creating joint business activities between China and Pakistan, especially for establishment of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan under CPEC.

In this connection, an MOU has been signed as final phase of

the efforts taken by PCJCCI trade delegation in a current visit of

China under leadership of PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed, who signed

the MoU on behalf of his Chamber. From Sichuan International Chamber,

Mr. Ma Zhijun, President of the Sichuan International Chamber of

Commerce, Halal Food Commission signed the MOU, according to PCJCCI spokesperson here Wednesday.

She said that S.M. Naveed, while addressing the signing ceremony, expressed deep gratitude to Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, China, who played a pivotal role in concluding this MOU.

He hoped that the MOU would pave way to further expand friendly relations between Pakistan and China as a sustainable support initiative. It would benefit both the countries by developing trade relations and all-round cooperation between the two countries, he said, adding that Pakistan-Chengdu Economic and Trade Center would prove to be a strong organ in promoting economic, commercial, financial and industrial collaboration between Pakistan and the Western China. He hoped that the Center would play a significant role in introducing Pakistani citizens to the vast and alluring areas of Western China. On the other hand, he said, it would also help the Pakistani businessmen by providing them a platform for consultancy services, accommodation, catering in Western region of China.

S.M. Naveed met with people from tourism industry and said, “We are eager to take the plunge for the Chinese tourism in Pakistan and make use of the natural revenue in the best way we can.” He was confident that the development of tourism industry could do wonders for Pakistan’s economic development and also cultivate good will and soft image of the country at global level.

S.M. Naveed assured that the agenda of Pakistan-Chengdu Economic and Trade Center would also be promoted in Pakistan as a part of PCJCCI development activities to bring the business communities of the two nations closer not only economically but also socially so as to flourish the bilateral relations.