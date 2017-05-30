Pakistan capable to beat traditional rival India: Younis Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Former Captain Younis Khan believed

that Pakistan team has the capability to beat traditional rival

India when they meet them in their inaugural ICC Champions Trophy

match on June 4 at Edgbaston, England.

Talking to a private news channel Tuesday he said Pakistan have defeated India in Champions Trophy before and they are capable of doing that again.

“The ICC Champions Trophy is a great opportunity for skipper Sarfraz Ahmad to take the national team forward,” he added.