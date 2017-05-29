Pakistan capable of beating India: Younis Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Former captain Younis Khan believed that Pakistan team has the capability to beat traditional rivals India when they meet them in their inaugural ICC Champions Trophy match on June 4 at Edgbaston, England.

“Pakistan have defeated India in Champions Trophy before and they are capable of doing that again,” Younis told a private TV channel.

He said the current Pakistan team had a strong batting line up and the ability to chase big total and win the matches.

“The ICC Champions Trophy is a great opportunity for skipper Sarfraz Ahmad to take the national team forward,” he added.