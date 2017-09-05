Pakistan can send relief goods for Rohingya Muslims: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan could send relief goods for
Rohingya Muslims subject to landing rights for flights in Myanmar.
Pakistan had helped the Muslims of Rohingya in the
past and it would again do the same, however, the planes carrying
relief items needed landing permission, he said while talking to
a private news channel.
Commenting on the BRICS declaration, he said it was not against
Pakistan as China was a time tested friend.
“We will have to formulate the foreign policy according to
the situation of the region, ” Khawaja Asif said.
To a question, he said the proposals being given in the envoys
conference would be presented in the parliament and other forums.
