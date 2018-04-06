Pakistan can progress if institutions stay in constitutional limits: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Federal Minister Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman on Friday said that all the institutions realize that Pakistan will make progress if everybody stayed within constitutional limits.

“If any institution crossed limits of the constitution then it will be disastrous for the country,” said Baligh ur Rahman in an exclusive talk with APP.

He stressed that the constitution is supreme and no institution should act beyond the constitution.

In the past, unfortunately the democracy could not flourish in the country adding that present government was the second in the history of Pakistan which would complete its tenure.

In reality, he said present government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was the first which was purely formed through a democratic process as the last government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was established due to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Pakistan moved ahead when democracy and constitution remained in the country, he added.

PML-N governed the country in a transparent way which was unprecedented, he said.

Last year, he said the report of Transparency International declared that Pakistan improved its ranking which showed that corruption was decreasing in the country.

The general elections would be held in 2018, he said adding, “we will go to the masses in the election campaign on the basis of our performance.”

He said the present government completed important development projects, including those started by the previous governments.

He said whenever coalitions were made by political parties it was against the “development work” of the sitting government and the same was expected to happen this time as PTI and PPP will make an alliance and they will only criticize the development projects of PMLN government in the Punjab and at the federal level.