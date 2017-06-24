Pakistan can learn from French experience in fashion designing

ISLAMABAD, June 24, (APP): Pakistani fashion houses and

fashion designing students should learn from French experience

in fashion designing to keep themselves updated with modern trends

and new innovations taking place in the fast changing fashion industry.

According to Pakistan Embassy in France, this was stated by

the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while talking

to a 20-member group of students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion

and Design (PIFD), Lahore which called on him at the Embassy of

Pakistan in Paris.

The ambassador said that Pakistan today has an impressive

and thriving fashion industry. It has produced world class brands

in textile and fashion, which speaks volume of the talent and

prowess of Pakistani fashion designers.

Recalling the history of PIFD which was set up with the help

of French designer Olivier Lapidus, the Ambassador

expressed great satisfaction in seeing the institute becoming

a prestigious learning place imparting quality education

in multiple disciplines. He told the visiting group that Embassy

plans to showcase the impressive thesis work of selected students of

PFIP in Paris next year as part of its Public Diplomacy Initiative.

The Ambassador expressed the hope that such regular

training programmes would help Pakistan students in their future

studies and career. The interaction with the French designing

schools could also help in creating a niche for Pakistan’s

Fashion designing industry in France. The students also

shared their experiences with the Ambassador about their training

and study in Paris.

The students and two faculty members of PIFD are currently on a

20 days training and orientation visit at the Ecole De La

Chamber Syndical De la Couture, Paris, France.