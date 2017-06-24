Pakistan can learn from French experience in fashion designing

ISLAMABAD, June 24, (APP): Pakistani fashion houses and
fashion designing students should learn from French experience
in fashion designing to keep themselves updated with modern trends
and new innovations taking place in the fast changing fashion industry.
According to Pakistan Embassy in France, this was stated by
the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while talking
to a 20-member group of students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion
and Design (PIFD), Lahore which called on him at the Embassy of
Pakistan in Paris.
The ambassador said that Pakistan today has an impressive
and thriving fashion industry. It has produced world class brands
in textile and fashion, which speaks volume of the talent and
prowess of Pakistani fashion designers.
Recalling the history of PIFD which was set up with the help
of French designer Olivier Lapidus, the Ambassador
expressed great satisfaction in seeing the institute becoming
a prestigious learning place imparting quality education
in multiple disciplines. He told the visiting group that Embassy
plans to showcase the impressive thesis work of selected students of
PFIP in Paris next year as part of its Public Diplomacy Initiative.
The Ambassador expressed the hope that such regular
training programmes would help Pakistan students in their future
studies and career. The interaction with the French designing
schools could also help in creating a niche for Pakistan’s
Fashion designing industry in France. The students also
shared their experiences with the Ambassador about their training
and study in Paris.
The students and two faculty members of PIFD are currently on a
20 days training and orientation visit at the Ecole De La
Chamber Syndical De la Couture, Paris, France.
