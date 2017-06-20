‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollar from furniture export’

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce
and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice-President Mazoorul Haq Malik on
Tuesday said that Pakistan could earn billions of dollars
annually from furniture export.
Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) headed
by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here, Malik said that local furniture sector
attached great importance to the national economy
and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars
export annually, if the government properly patronized it on priority
for boosting export of Pak-handmade furniture.
He stressed the need for establishing greater liaison with this
sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of
the industry needs to protect, develop and promote. He said the
government should also provide more visible support to furniture
business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for
exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export
as a success globally.
He suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture
sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible,
and also stressed the urgent need for implementing modern techniques
which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers
and meet requirements of local and global markets.
PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, on this occasion,
apprised him of holding 7 consecutive successful mega exhibitions
of Interiors Pakistan across the country in which over 100 leading companies and interior
designers displayed their products while
half million people visited the exhibitions. He said that another
3-day mega exhibition is going to take place from July 7 at Expo
Centre Karachi where 60 foreign and local exhibitors have so far
confirmed their participation and hoped that it would attract
good number of visitor and investors.
Malik appreciated the PFC for holding successful series of
Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.
