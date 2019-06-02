NOTTINGHAM, Jun 2 (APP)::Pakistan bowling coach Azher Mahmood has said that Pakistan team would come hard at English and could beat them.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Pakistan team’s match against England here at the Trent Bridge on Sunday, he said Pakistan played close matches against England in the recently concluded series, adding Pakistan scored 1,370 runs while England posted 1,430 runs during the four ODI matches and it was a misnomer to say Pakistan team were underdogs.

To a query, the former all rounder said whenever they lost, Pakistan team always came back stronger, adding the team lost first match in the Crucket World Cup 1992 while they failed against India in a Champions Trophy 2017 but the team bounced back on both occasion and lifted the trophies.