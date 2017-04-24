Pakistan can attain central position in region through CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD April 24 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help Pakistan to achieve central position in the region.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of 8th annual National Book Festival of National Book Foundation as chief guest here.

Ahsan Iqbal said today Pakistan was much better than that of past as economic indicators were moving in positive trajectory, investors were returning to the country, festivals were being organized, film production had started again, and people were visiting cinemas.

He said due the prudent policies of the present government, the

international economic credit rating agencies were rating the country’s economy as stabled.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Irfan Siddiqui and Chairman PTV, Ata ul Haq Qasmi were also present on the occasion.