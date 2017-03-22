Pakistan calls for release of Hurriyat leaders in IoK

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): Pakistan expresses its serious

concern on the arrest/detention of Hurriyat Leaders, Syed Ali

Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah,

Asiya Andrabi and others, in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir,

preventing them from attending Pakistan National Day reception at

Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi on March 23, 2017.

According to Foreign Office statement issued here

Wednesday, these arbitrary restrictions are against the

principles of democracy and freedom of movement.

We impress upon India to release the Kashmiri

leaders and representatives from Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir

so that they are able to attend Pakistan National Day reception.