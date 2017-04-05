Pakistan-British Opera singer Saira Peter to perform at Arts Council

KARACHI, Apr 05 (APP): Pakistan-origin British Opera Singer Saira Peter will perform at the auditorium of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on April 07.

The programme had been organized by the Music Committee of the arts council, said a statement here on Wednesday.

Artists from America, Britain and India had reached the metropolis and all arrangements have been finalized to this effect.

Saira peter would present famous and ever green Pakistani songs on the occasion.

A special shield would also be gifted to the British singer of Pakistani origin.