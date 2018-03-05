KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):Pakistan has a bright future, and
the importance of Karachi city will be further increased
because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said
Malaysian Consul General Ismail Bin Muhammad Bakri, here on
Monday.
The outgoing Malaysian envoy in the farewell meeting with
Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House, said he
will try that more Malaysian investors make investment in
the metropolis, said a statement issued here on Monday.
The Consul General said Pakistan is Malaysia’s reliable
friend and both brotherly countries are enjoying good
relations.
Ismail Bin Muhammad Bakri said that he will not only apprise
Malaysians of the real situation in Pakistan and try that more
investors invest in the country, specially Karachi.
Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair lauded the role of outgoing
Malaysian Consul General for the promotion of bilateral relations,
trade and investment.
He expressed hope that the envoy will not only apprise the
Malaysians of the improved situation but also encourage them for
investment in Pakistan.
Muhammad Zubair said that Karachi has become a ideal city
for investment after improvement in law and order situation and
end of energy shortages.
He said that the government is providing every possible assistance
and security to investors.
Pakistan has a bright future: Malaysian CG
KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):Pakistan has a bright future, and