Pakistan has a bright future: Malaysian CG

KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):Pakistan has a bright future, and

the importance of Karachi city will be further increased

because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said

Malaysian Consul General Ismail Bin Muhammad Bakri, here on

Monday.

The outgoing Malaysian envoy in the farewell meeting with

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House, said he

will try that more Malaysian investors make investment in

the metropolis, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The Consul General said Pakistan is Malaysia’s reliable

friend and both brotherly countries are enjoying good

relations.

Ismail Bin Muhammad Bakri said that he will not only apprise

Malaysians of the real situation in Pakistan and try that more

investors invest in the country, specially Karachi.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair lauded the role of outgoing

Malaysian Consul General for the promotion of bilateral relations,

trade and investment.

He expressed hope that the envoy will not only apprise the

Malaysians of the improved situation but also encourage them for

investment in Pakistan.

Muhammad Zubair said that Karachi has become a ideal city

for investment after improvement in law and order situation and

end of energy shortages.

He said that the government is providing every possible assistance

and security to investors.