Pakistan books a place in CT semis

ISLAMABAD June 12 (APP): Pakistan moved into the semi finals of the Champions Trophy by beating Sri Lanka in their last group match by three wickets on Monday at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman and Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed batted with great responsibility and scored half centuries.

Fakhar made 50 off 36 balls including eight 4s and a six while Sarfraz remained unbeaten on 61 runs off 79 balls smashing five 4s.

Opener Azhar Ali batted too defensively and scored 34 runs off 50 balls while despite being a pacer Muhammad Amir did magnificent with the bat and scored 28 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep sealed three wickets for 60 runs.

Earlier, Pakistani bowlers restricted the Sri Lankan batsman to a total of 236 runs in 49.2 overs losing all wickets.

Junaid Khan and Hasan Ali bagged three wickets each for 40 and 43 runs, respectively.

Muhammad Amir and Fahim Ashraf took two wickets each giving 53 and 37 runs, respectively.

After put into bat the Sri Lanka Opener Niroshan Dickwella was the top scorer with 73 on 86 balls including four 4s. The next best came from captain Angelo Mathews with 39.

Others batting well included Kusal Mendis (27), Asela Gunaratne (27) and Suranga Lakmal (26).