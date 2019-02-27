Pakistan blind cricket team beat Lankan in 1st T20

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Pakistan blind cricket team started their T-20 series in the same fashion of ODI series and beat the hosts Sir Lanka by 48 runs at Bloomfield Cricket Ground Colombo on Tuesday.

Pak went 1-0 up in the three match event before doing a 3-0 white

wash in the one day international series, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.