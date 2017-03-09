Pakistan, Belarus representatives for more economic cooperation

KARACHI, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram
Dastagir Khan on Thursday emphasized on more interaction between
Pakistan and Belarus at different levels including exchange of trade
delegations, and business, investment related information.
Speaking at inaugural session of 4th meeting of Joint Ministerial
Commission (JMC) here, the Commerce Minister also recommended increased bilateral trade in general items; which would help both the countries to come up with preferential tariffs.
Led by their Minister for Industries Aleksandr Mikhailovich
Radevich , Belarus team included officers of Ministry of Commerce,
Foreign Affairs, Investment and other line organisations. On Pakistani
team represented Ministries of Commerce, Industries, Foreign Affairs,
Board of Investment, Education, Defence, Food Security, State Bank of
Pakistan besides the Chairman, Pakistan-Belarus Joint Business
Council.
He underlined the need for devising modalities for cooperation
between the two countries.
The Minister spoke of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s
achievements on economic and social fronts.
“Economic performance under the leadership of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was unmatched,” he remarked adding that during last fiscal year the gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.7 percent and for the current year, the target was 5 percent.
He said as a result of the best policies of the government,
agriculture and industrial sectors, especially the large scale
manufacturing sector, were fast growing.
“Auto sector was also flourishing due to tax incentives,” he
noted.
He said State Bank of Pakistan’s prudent policies had also well
contributed in promoting trade and industrial activities in the
country.
Engr. Khurram Dastagir Khan hoped, this ministerial meeting would
be very productive in strengthening the bilateral economic cooperation
in Pakistan and Belarus.
Belarus Minister for Industries also stressed on further advancement
of economic cooperation in Belarus and Pakistan. For this purpose, he
said, there should be due consultation among the concerned government agencies and the two private sectors.
He suggested that starting of banking facilities on both the sides
be seriously pursued.
He offered to set up a task force for accelerating the process of
promoting economic cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan.
He suggested that the areas be identified on which the experts from
both the sides could focus.
Pakistan and Belarus teams would deliberate upon many trade and
investment related issues and would come up with possible
solutions/modalities. The media would briefed about the outcome the
joint ministerial commission meeting in the evening today.