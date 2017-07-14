Pakistan, Belarus agree to cooperate in agriculture, farm machinery

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Pakistan and Belarus Friday agreed

to cooperate in the areas of agriculture, farm machinery, and

storage as this area offers huge potential for foreign investments

in Pakistan and its farmers need quality machinery at affordable

prices.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sikandar

Hayat Khan Bosan during a meeting with Belarusian Minister for

Industry, Vitaly Vovk here, ensured rapid progress on bilateral

cooperation in sphere of agriculture sector between the two

countries by entering into four MoU’s and Agreements including a

Memorandum of Intentions on Scientific Cooperation between National

Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) and PARC which was signed on

August 10, 2015 in Minsk, Belarus.

Both of the ministers agreed that such frequent visits at

higher levels refer to the sincere efforts being made on both sides

to promote cooperation on mutual interest basis and this bilateral

cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including

agriculture is growing due to the vision and mission of the

leadership of two sides.

The minister said the government of Pakistan was committed

to provide an enabling environment for the foreign and local

investment and business in the country.

He also appreciated the efforts for the progress made by

Belarus in the field of farm mechanization.

Bosan conveyed full support and cooperation of the government

to facilitate the process in all areas of bilateral cooperation

between Pakistan and Belarus and also thanked the Vitaly Vovk who is

also Co-Chairman of the Joint Belarus – Pakistan Commission on Trade

and Economic Cooperation) for having this meeting and visit to

Pakistan.