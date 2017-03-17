Pakistan becomes role model for SAARC nations in eradication of corruption: NAB Chief

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Pakistan has become a role model
for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)
countries in eradication of corruption, Chairman, National
Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Friday.
Chairing a meeting held here to review the latest progress on
Bureau’s Awareness and Prevention campaign on “SAY NO TO
CORRUPTION,” he said Pakistan is the only country whose Corruption
Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International
Report has decreased from 126 to 116.
He said Pakistan has been selected first Chairman of SAARC
Anti Corruption Forum.
He said under Awareness and Prevention campaign NAB has been
engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations,
media, civil society and other segments of society.
He said as per feedback received from various segments of
society “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” campaign has been very encouraging
as print and electronic media gave extensive coverage to highlight
this national cause.
Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption is root cause of all
evils. NAB would continue its Awareness and Prevention campaign in
2017 to aware people about ill effects of corruption.