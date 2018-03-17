Pakistan has become strong economy due to PML-N govt’s efforts: Ahsan

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has

said that Pakistan has become a strong economy due to efforts

of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of mobile registration

service in the country here on Saturday, he said that initially

the equipment fitted in 122 cars would prepare computerised national identity cards (CNIC).

He said that elections would be held on time, adding that it

was a success of democracy that Senate elections were held according

to schedule; otherwise, some elements wanted to derail democratic

process by dissolution of the National Assembly.

He said that the country was facing political instability and

urged that no one should be allowed to create uncertainty in the

country.

The minister said that democratic forces were strong in the

country and masses were the custodians of democracy. He said that

the PML-N government would develop the country to the level that it

could be included in the top 25 economies of the world. He said

that people were not ready to accept propaganda of non-democratic

forces.

He said that peace is prevailing in the country now, adding

that several projects were under progress and motorways as well as

technology centres were being constructed.

Ahsan said that continuity of peace in the country would be

ensured for continuity of progress. He urged the opposition to

join hands with the government for installing a caretaker setup

for holding general elections; otherwise, the third force would

form the caretaker government.

“The world must be told that there were no differences on

democracy among the political forces, ” he added. The minister

hoped that all political forces would agree on an impartial

caretaker setup.

He said that defeated forces had won the Senate elections

while victorious ones were defeated, however, every setback

strengthened the democratic process.

He said that the attitude of institutions with former prime

minister Nawaz Sharif was increasing his popularity. In 2016, the

Supreme Court had given a judgement that all cases related to

the Exit Control List (ECL) would be sent to the cabinet, but

not a single case was referred to the cabinet during the previous

period.

Ahsan said that decision on putting the names of Nawaz Sharif

and Maryam Nawaz on the ECL would be made under the law. He said

that Musharraf was not a general now, he was head of a political

party so he should face the courts. He said when a politician could

appear before the courts while his wife is seriously ill, then

why a healthy politician could not come to the court.

He said that Musharraf’s counsel had assured the court that he

would appear before the court whenever he would be called. He

said that Musharraf should not be worried about his security and

should appear before the courts as non-appearance proved his crime.

He said that targeting the PML-N alone would be considered a

pre-poll rigging.

He said that respect of courts should be maintained. He

said that unity was need of the hour as the enemy wanted to fail

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The minister said that

people had reservations over the trial of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that he did not want to comment on Chaudhry Nisar,

former interior minister, adding that decisions at the interior

ministry were taken according to law.