Pakistan has become strong economy due to PML-N govt’s efforts: Ahsan

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has
said that Pakistan has become a strong economy due to efforts
of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of mobile registration
service in the country here on Saturday, he said that initially
the equipment fitted in 122 cars would prepare computerised national identity cards (CNIC).
He said that elections would be held on time, adding that it
was a success of democracy that Senate elections were held according
to schedule; otherwise, some elements wanted to derail democratic
process by dissolution of the National Assembly.
He said that the country was facing political instability and
urged that no one should be allowed to create uncertainty in the
country.
The minister said that democratic forces were strong in the
country and masses were the custodians of democracy. He said that
the PML-N government would develop the country to the level that it
could be included in the top 25 economies of the world. He said
that people were not ready to accept propaganda of non-democratic
forces.
He said that peace is prevailing in the country now, adding
that several projects were under progress and motorways as well as
technology centres were being constructed.
Ahsan said that continuity of peace in the country would be
ensured for continuity of progress. He urged the opposition to
join hands with the government for installing a caretaker setup
for holding general elections; otherwise, the third force would
form the caretaker government.
“The world must be told that there were no differences on
democracy among the political forces, ” he added. The minister
hoped that all political forces would agree on an impartial
caretaker setup.
He said that defeated forces had won the Senate elections
while victorious ones were defeated, however, every setback
strengthened the democratic process.
He said that the attitude of institutions with former prime
minister Nawaz Sharif was increasing his popularity. In 2016, the
Supreme Court had given a judgement that all cases related to
the Exit Control List (ECL) would be sent to the cabinet, but
not a single case was referred to the cabinet during the previous
period.
Ahsan said that decision on putting the names of Nawaz Sharif
and Maryam Nawaz on the ECL would be made under the law. He said
that Musharraf was not a general now, he was head of a political
party so he should face the courts. He said when a politician could
appear before the courts while his wife is seriously ill, then
why a healthy politician could not come to the court.
He said that Musharraf’s counsel had assured the court that he
would appear before the court whenever he would be called. He
said that Musharraf should not be worried about his security and
should appear before the courts as non-appearance proved his crime.
He said that targeting the PML-N alone would be considered a
pre-poll rigging.
He said that respect of courts should be maintained. He
said that unity was need of the hour as the enemy wanted to fail
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The minister said that
people had reservations over the trial of Nawaz Sharif.
He said that he did not want to comment on Chaudhry Nisar,
former interior minister, adding that decisions at the interior
ministry were taken according to law.