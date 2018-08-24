Pakistan beat Kazakhstan 16-0 in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Pakistan team beat Kazakhstan by 16-0 and bagged third consecutive victory in Mens Hockey event of the Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

After leading 6-0 at the half time, the green-shirts hit ten goals in the next 30 minutes. Nine goals came through open play, five via penalty corners and two through penalty strokes.

The scorers include Tauseeq Arshad (4), Abubakr Mahmood (3), Ali Shan (2), Rizwan Sr (2), Umar Bhutta (2) and one each by Dilber, Atiq Arshad, Mubashar Ali.

Pakistan will play its next match against Malaysia on Sunday. Both sides have won three matches each up till now but Pakistan leads the pool because of better goal difference.