Pakistan beat Hong Kong in Asian volleyball championship

LAHORE, July 27 (APP): Pakistan notched up its second successive

victory in the Asian senior men volleyball championship defying a five

set spirited challenge from Hong Kong with a score line of 21-25, 22-25, 25-20,25-21 and 15-9 at Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday.

Pak team made a grand comeback after losing two sets. The green

shirts exhibited their best form to outshine Hong Kong which after

grabbing first two sets was dreaming for a straight set success, said

the information made available to APP here.

Pakistan which beat Iraq on Wednesday, staged a rare guard action

against Hong Kong, hit back with undying spirit to came from the jaws of

the defeat to register a hard earned victory.

As Hong Kong gained sky-high confidence by claiming the first two sets,

Pakistan team regained its lost touch and form to make its presence felt

at the courts by winning the third set.

Then onward there was no looking back on part of the determined Pak

team which progressed in the following two sets with greater anticipation and high quality display of volleyball for the surprise of their opponents and for the entertainment of a lively crowd.

The team did not feel the absence of its key player Aimal Khan missed

the match due to sickness.

Pakistan team’s captain Naseer Naseer played outstanding game. He was

fully supported by Asif who served very well and also set the ball well. Murad Jehan and Mubashar Raza also had their share in the victory.

Pakistan will play its next match on July 29.