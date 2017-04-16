Pakistan banks’ profits grow due to deposits, lending rise

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Commercial bank profits are rising

in Pakistan on bigger volumes, enlarging transactions and growing

businesses.

Overall deposits of all commercial banks stood at

Rs10,726.66 billion on March 3 according to the latest report by

the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank while deposits

and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs71.07 billion.

Total assets of banks were at Rs14,941.67 billion, according to a

report by Khaleej Times.

Lending by banks rose, too, the SBP said. The gross advances

of all scheduled banks stood at Rs5,502.81 billion in the first

quarter of fiscal year 2017. Lending by banks in the same period

was Rs4,835.19 billion, which was 13.8 per cent higher than the

same period of fiscal year 2016.

Borrowing by all scheduled banks rose 2.8 per cent to

Rs2,025.84 billion in fiscal year 2017, compared to Rs1,990.44

billion in fiscal year 2016.

The central bank reports a much-awaited rise to Rs7,525.10

billion in investments by banks in fiscal year 2017, up from

Rs7,039.33 billion in the past year. It shows a rise of 6.9 per

cent.

The approved foreign exchange reserves with banks were

Rs996.45 billion in March, compared to Rs923.4 billion, a year

ago, which is higher by 7.9 per cent.

All these statistics of the banking sector confirm a

definite growth in all these sectors.

The report said that the economy is moving up at a good

pace as stated by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

During three-and-a-half years of the government of pro-

business Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif the index has moved from

around 35,000 to the current level – nearly a whopping one-third

up.

The improving health of the Pakistani economy is also

testified by international rating agencies and global stock

market operators who have described the Pakistan Stock

Exchange as “one of the top 10 emerging markets worldwide”.

Besides other big foreign businessmen and financiers

flocking to buy PSX shares, there is a growing interest of the

investors from the UAE and China – part of which is related to the

ongoing implementation of the $56 billion China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).