Pakistan Banao Certificates of US $ 5000 denomination launched for Pakistani expatriates

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):With the State Bank of Pakistan as issuer, the Scrip-less Pakistan Banao Certificates (PBC) launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday had a denomination of US Dollar 5000 with no upper limit.

Pakistani expatriates having Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or Pakistan Origin Card (POC) were eligible for investment in the Certificates via remittances through official banking channels from an account maintained abroad.