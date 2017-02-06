Pakistan, Bahrain for setting up Joint Business Council

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan and Bahrain Monday agreed on early activation of the Joint Business Council with a view to explore new avenues of cooperation in diverse fields.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz addressing a joint press conference with his Bahraini counterpart following a round of consultations said the two sides discussed the whole gamut of their relationship.

Sartaj Aziz invited the Bahraini investors to invest in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and said there was a wide scope of expanding cooperation in many areas.

The foreign minister of bahrain said the two sides also discussed cooperation in counter terrorism and ways to protect the region from violence.

He expressed confidence that the ties between the two countries were robust and the both were expanding ties in defence, economic and political consultations.

Sartaj Aziz expressed appreciation of the government of Pakistan over the gift of a university by the government of Bahrain.